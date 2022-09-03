GameThread: Syracuse Orange (0-0) vs Louisville Cardinals (0-0)

It’s finally time to start the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season. Tonight’s home opener against the Louisville Cardinals (8:00 on ACC Network) marks the opening of the JMA Wireless Dome era. Will it start on a high note or will Orange fans start shaking trees for leaves to rake?

While you’re waiting for kickoff, here’s a chance to catch up on some stories from this week. We’re opening this up early for you to talk about other games leading up to the Orange opener.

The new comment section is supposed to lead for an improved experience within the game threads but please let’s be civil to one another no matter what’s happening on the field. Go Orange!