Syracuse football: Bad Boys Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting all week for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update.
With four wins the Orange have reached the Puffy and Ma$e level on our meter and you know it feels so good. You know it makes you feel so good.
Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl vs Oregon Ducks
This would be the first-ever meeting between the two schools and who knows what kind of shenanigans Otto and Puddles would get into on the USS Midway
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs California Golden Bears
Holiday in El Paso? Sure. Where else would you want to be to close out 2022?
Brett McMurphy- The Action Network
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Wisconsin Badgers
For all those mad when Syracuse cancelled the scheduled series with Wisconsin, here you go. You get the game and the Jump Around and the Bronx is pretty much Madison when you think about it.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Iowa Hawkeyes
Syracuse heads to Charlotte to play what would surely be another classic against Iowa.....what could possibly go wrong when these teams meet?
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs UCLA Bruins
This would be perfect if Syracuse wears orange against the UCLA blue.
The Orange should push this meter to five this weekend and then they’ll be poised to kick in the bowl door wearin’ the 44.
