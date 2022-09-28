Syracuse MBB: More 22-23 tip-off times announced

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team officially began practice yesterday. The Orange will host a public scrimmage next Friday night in Rochester before having their annual public event in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday October 14th.

Today we learned most of the tip-off times for the 22-23 season so let’s take a look (all times Eastern):

Tuesday October 25th 7 PM Home Indiana PA (exhibition)

Tuesday November 1st 7 PM Home Southern New Hampshire (exhibition)

Monday November 7th 8 PM Home Lehigh

Tuesday November 15th 7 PM Home Colgate

Saturday November 19th TBA Home Northeastern

Monday November 21st 7 PM Neutral Richmond Brooklyn, N.Y.

Tuesday November 22nd 7/9:30 PM Neutral St. John’s or Temple Brooklyn, N.Y.

Saturday November 26th 7 PM Home Bryant

Tuesday November 29th 7/7:30 p.m. Away Illinois

Saturday December 3rd 12 PM Away Notre Dame

Tuesday December 6th 6 PM Home Oakland

Saturday December 10th 3 PM Home Georgetown

Monday December 12th 7 PM Home Monmouth

Saturday December 17th 1 PM Home Cornell

Tuesday December 20th 9 PM Home Pittsburgh

Friday December 30th TBA Home Boston College

Tuesday January 3rd 7 PM Away Louisville

Saturday January 7th 5 PM Away Virginia

Wednesday January 11th 7 PM Home Virginia Tech

Saturday January 14th 7 PM Home Notre Dame

Monday January 16th 7 PM Away Miami

Saturday January 21st 12 PM Away Georgia Tech

Tuesday January 24th 9 PM Home North Carolina

Saturday January 28th 7 PM Away Virginia Tech

Monday January 30th 7 PM Home Virginia

Saturday February 4th 5 PM Away Boston College

Wednesday February 8th 7 PM Away Florida State

Tuesday February 14th 7 PM Home NC State

Saturday February 18th 6 PM Home Duke

Wednesday February 22nd 7 PM Away Clemson

Saturday February 25th 5 PM Away Pittsburgh

Tuesday February 28th 7 PM Home Georgia Tech

Saturday March 4th 5 PM Home Wake Forest

Some early Saturday afternoon games look like great opportunities for families to come out to the Dome and the home games against Duke and Wake Forest should bring big attendance numbers.

One drawback are those two Tuesday night 9:00 home starts- especially that being the North Carolina game, which otherwise would have been a big draw.

Now that you see the times, what games are you planning to get to this season?