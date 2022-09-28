Syracuse MBB: More 22-23 tip-off times announced

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team officially began practice yesterday. The Orange will host a public scrimmage next Friday night in Rochester before having their annual public event in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday October 14th.
Today we learned most of the tip-off times for the 22-23 season so let’s take a look (all times Eastern):
Tuesday October 25th 7 PM Home Indiana PA (exhibition)
Tuesday November 1st 7 PM Home Southern New Hampshire (exhibition)
Monday November 7th 8 PM Home Lehigh
Tuesday November 15th 7 PM Home Colgate
Saturday November 19th TBA Home Northeastern
Monday November 21st 7 PM Neutral Richmond Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tuesday November 22nd 7/9:30 PM Neutral St. John’s or Temple Brooklyn, N.Y.
Saturday November 26th 7 PM Home Bryant
Tuesday November 29th 7/7:30 p.m. Away Illinois
Saturday December 3rd 12 PM Away Notre Dame
Tuesday December 6th 6 PM Home Oakland
Saturday December 10th 3 PM Home Georgetown
Monday December 12th 7 PM Home Monmouth
Saturday December 17th 1 PM Home Cornell
Tuesday December 20th 9 PM Home Pittsburgh
Friday December 30th TBA Home Boston College
Tuesday January 3rd 7 PM Away Louisville
Saturday January 7th 5 PM Away Virginia
Wednesday January 11th 7 PM Home Virginia Tech
Saturday January 14th 7 PM Home Notre Dame
Monday January 16th 7 PM Away Miami
Saturday January 21st 12 PM Away Georgia Tech
Tuesday January 24th 9 PM Home North Carolina
Saturday January 28th 7 PM Away Virginia Tech
Monday January 30th 7 PM Home Virginia
Saturday February 4th 5 PM Away Boston College
Wednesday February 8th 7 PM Away Florida State
Tuesday February 14th 7 PM Home NC State
Saturday February 18th 6 PM Home Duke
Wednesday February 22nd 7 PM Away Clemson
Saturday February 25th 5 PM Away Pittsburgh
Tuesday February 28th 7 PM Home Georgia Tech
Saturday March 4th 5 PM Home Wake Forest
Some early Saturday afternoon games look like great opportunities for families to come out to the Dome and the home games against Duke and Wake Forest should bring big attendance numbers.
One drawback are those two Tuesday night 9:00 home starts- especially that being the North Carolina game, which otherwise would have been a big draw.
Now that you see the times, what games are you planning to get to this season?
Loading comments...