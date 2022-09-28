Syracuse fall sports: Orange athletes having breakout seasons

Syracuse Orange fans are aware of the breakout season that Oronde Gadsden II is having for football, but how about the other fall sports? Let’s take a look at athletes emerging for the other teams.

Field Hockey: Brooke Borzymowski

The sophomore goalie is 1st in the ACC with four shutouts. She’s improved her save percentage from .733 to .788 this season. Her goals against average (.817) is currently third in the nation. Brooke is 2nd in the ACC in both categories in 2022.

Women’s Soccer: Chelsea Dormond

After missing the 2021 season due to injury, the Northeastern grad transfer has led the Orange offense in 2022. Dormond is tied for 6th in the ACC in points with five goals and five assists in eleven games helping the Orange to their best start under Nicky Adams.

Volleyball: Lauren Woodford

The senior setter had 91 assists last season but leads the team this year with 254. Syracuse is currently one of four ACC teams off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

Men’s Soccer: Nathan Opoku

A transfer from NAIA Lindsey Wilson College, Opoku has made the transition to ACC play providing the Orange with an offensive spark. Opoku is tied for the team lead in scoring with Levonte Johnson as both have three goals and four assists so far in 2022.

Cross-Country: Savannah Roark

The Syracuse sophomore turned in a 9th place finish at the Cowboy Jamboree last weekend. Her time of 20:37 for 6k was a personal best and 21 seconds faster than she ran earlier this year at Penn State. A breakthrough performance which could be a good sign for the Orange women’s quest to get back to the NCAA Championships again this year.

I’m sure there are other worthy nominees out there so if anyone has stood out to you this Fall, let us know in the comments.