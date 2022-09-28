Syracuse football: Orange tied for 7th in ACC title odds

The Syracuse Orange are enjoying a nice undefeated start to the 2022 campaign. Along with the fresh wave of optimism in Central New York is more favorable future odds. The primary one of those is the ACC Championship winner, and the Orange have made some nice progress in that area.

Draftkings currently has Syracuse as the 7th most likely team to win the ACC title at +4000. That is tied with Wake Forest, who appeared in the conference title game last season.

Taking a look at the ACC title odds as a whole, we have:

1. Clemson: -150

2. NC State: +650

3. Florida State: +750

4. Miami: +800

5. Pittsburgh: +1000

6. North Carolina: +1600

T7. Syracuse: +4000

T7. Wake Forest: +4000

T9. Duke: +10000

T9. Virginia Tech: +10000

T11. Louisville: +20000

T11. Virginia: +20000

13. Georgia Tech: +40000

14. Boston College: +100000

Not a bad development for Syracuse, who look to stay undefeated this weekend with a matchup at home against FCS foe Wagner.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details