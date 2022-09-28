Syracuse vs. Wagner: How to watch Week 5 matchup

Teams: RV/25 Syracuse Orange (4-0, 2-0) vs. Wagner Seahawks (0-3, 0-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, October 1, 5:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: There is no Draftkings Line available for this game, but you can check out the odds for the other FBS games happening this weekend by clicking the above link.

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 84/SXM App 84

Rivalry: 2-0, Syracuse

Current Streak: 2, Syracuse

First Meeting: Syracuse blanked Wagner in the first meeting between the schools in 2013. Terrel Hunt threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns, helped by interceptions from Cameron Lynch and Durell Eskridge.

Last Meeting: The Orange opened the home slate of the 2018 season with a 62-10 win over the Seahawks. Eric Dungey threw for 218 yards and five touchdowns. Andre Cisco picked up his second and third career interceptions on the day as well.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 33-43) | Wagner - Tom Masella (third year, 0-16)

Coach Bio: Masella played his collegiate football at Wagner, where he was a defensive back. He was inducted into Wagner’s Hall of Fame in 2018. Masella bounced around as an assistant at Wagner, the US Merchant Marine Academy and Boston University before agreeing to be the first head coach of Fairfield’s football team. However, before he coached a game for Fairfield, Masella returned to BU to be their head coach for two seasons. Masella returned to the assistant ranks for UConn, Louisiana Tech and UMass before becoming the head coach at Central Connecticut for two seasons. His longest head coaching stint was at Fordham for six seasons, which included a Patriot League title in 2007. Masella had three more assistant jobs at Wagner, UMass and Bryant before taking over the reins as Wagner’s head coach for the 2020 season.

Last Year: Wagner failed to win a game in Masella’s first full season as head coach.

Last Game: Wagner dropped its conference opener to Saint Francis 27-7. The Seahawks were outgained 370-232 in total yards.

With a chip on his shoulder he’s carried since Sheepshead Bay High School, @Wagner_Football linebacker Titus Leo (@LeoTitus10) has turned himself into a force: 2-time @NECFootball defensive player of the year, preseason All-American & maybe, a future prohttps://t.co/QTp3lnl4Ja — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) August 26, 2022

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Defensive lineman Titus Leo is the two-time NEC defensive player of the year and is on the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist. Not bad for a FCS player.

If Syracuse Wins: One. More. Win… AND THEN WE BOWLING!!!!

If Syracuse Loses: Cancel the rest of football season. Full attention to Jim Boeheim.

Fun Fact: Wagner has not won a football game since September 28, 2019. That’s a 25-game losing streak.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details