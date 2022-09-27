Syracuse men’s basketball: TV networks and start times announced for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Another day, another round of anticipation as the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season looms.

On Tuesday, the ACC announced the game start times and broadcast networks for this year’s 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge. This will be the 24th time the basketball challenge has been held between both conferences.

The Syracuse Orange will take on Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, November 29th. Tip-off is set for 7 pm or 7:30 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge will take place between November 28th and November 30th. Here is the full schedule for the 2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge:

Monday, November 28th

Minnesota at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Pitt at Northwestern, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, November 29th

Syracuse at Illinois, 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Maryland at Louisville, 7 or 7:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Penn State at Clemson, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Wake Forest at Wisconsin, 9 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Georgia Tech at Iowa, 9 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Virginia at Michigan, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, November 30th

Ohio State at Duke, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

Purdue at Florida State, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

Rutgers at Miami, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

North Carolina at Indiana, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN

Michigan State at Notre Dame, 9:15 p.m. on ESPN2

Boston College at Nebraska, 9:15 p.m. on ESPNU

The Orange’s matchup versus Illinois will be a critical one. This would be Syracuse’s seventh game on their 2022-2023 schedule, with the next game kicking off the ACC portion of the team’s schedule against Notre Dame.

In last year’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Syracuse defeated the Indiana Hoosiers at home 112-110 in double-OT. The Orange are 4-5 all-time in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Last season, Illinois posted a 23-10 record on the season, which included a 15-5 record against the Big Ten Conference and a 13-3 record at home.