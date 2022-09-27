Syracuse football: first down offense vs Virginia

The 2022 Syracuse Orange offense finally hit a rough patch last Friday night against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Before we review the first down plays, I’ll apologize to those who I felt unfairly complained about the Orange running up the middle without success. Watching the game I felt like the play-calling was balanced, but going back through showed that Syracuse really got conservative in the second half and it almost cost them the game.

First down offense vs Virginia Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Pass (Gadsden) 11 Run (Tucker) 1 Pass (Gadsden) 18 Run (Tucker) 1 Run (Tucker) 4 Run (Shrader) 0 Run (Tucker) 4 (Fumble) Run (Jackson) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) -1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 2 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Tucker) 2 Run (Tucker) 6 Run (Tucker) -1 Run (Shrader) 3 Pass (Jackson) 14 Run (Tucker) 3 Pass (Tucker) 1 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 1 Pass (Tucker) 15 Sack (Shrader) -1 Run (Shrader) 2 Run (Tucker) 4 Run (Tucker) 5 Pass (Gadsden) 12 Run (Tucker) 2 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 8 18 2.25 Pass 8 55 6.88 Total 16 83 5.19 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 10 24 2.4 Pass 4 15 3.75 Total 14 39 2.79 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 18 42 2.33 Pass 12 70 5.83 Total 30 112 3.73

What strikes me about this chart is that the Orange came out with a great plan to attack Virginia from the start. Once the Cavaliers took away the middle passes to Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse failed to adjust.

In the second half it seemed like the Orange were too predictable not in just the play-calling, but in who they tried to get the ball to. Let’s hope the next two weeks the Syracuse offensive coaches are looking for new plays and opportunities to let other players take advantage of the attention paid to Shrader, Tucker and Gadsden.