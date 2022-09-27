TNIAAM Asks: What’s the best that can come out of the Syracuse-Wagner matchup?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Another week, another win, and the Orange have moved to 4-0 (2-0) on the season. Whether or not you’re drinking the orange flavored Kool-Aid this week, there are definitely some questions to be answered about this squad. This week Syracuse hosts the Wagner Seahawks in their FCS matchup this season, so the Nunes staff dug up some questions that are tailored a bit to the nature of this game.