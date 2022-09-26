Syracuse football: RB Sean Tucker and OL Matthew Bergeron in Top 5 of Mel Kiper Jr. draft position rankings

A 4-0 Syracuse Orange football start is certainly one that warrants at least some attention. National media have started to take attention, with the Orange returning to the coaches poll at 25. Naturally, the players who have played a big part in driving Syracuse to this position are going to get recognition and looks at the next level.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his NFL draft big board and position by position rankings, and he’s included two current Orange players in quite high ranks. RB Sean Tucker and OL Matthew Bergeron check in at No. 5 in their respective positions.

Mel Kiper Jr. updated his #NFLDraft Big Board. @CuseFootball RB Sean Tucker and LT Matthew Bergeron are both rated Top 5 at their positions. pic.twitter.com/cqax9T2fo8 — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) September 23, 2022

While Tucker has struggled over the past couple of games, that has largely been due to factors outside of his control. Bergeron hasn’t been one of those factors either as a steady, consistent and strong starter ever since the middle of 2019.

Tucker is still looking to regain the form that saw him set the record books alight last season but more involvement in the passing game can only improve his prospects of playing on Sundays.

Kiper doesn’t have Mikel Jones, Garrett Williams or Andre Szmyt currently in his top 10 position rankings. All three players elected to return to Syracuse for another season instead of entering last year’s draft.

Syracuse hasn’t had a first or second round draft pick since 2013 when Justin Pugh was selected in the first round, 19th overall. He was also the last Orange offensive lineman to be drafted. The last Syracuse running back to be drafted was Delone Carter who was taken in the 4th round of the 2011 draft. The Orange didn’t have a player selected in the 2022 draft.