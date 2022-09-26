Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Virginia, Wagner Preview

The Syracuse Orange are 4-0! This is not a drill! This is the first time since 2019 that the Orange are ranked (in the coaches poll), and we’re going to be insufferable.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse is 4-0! Is the defense turning a corner?

Who were the best defenders for the Orange on Friday?

How bad is the Terry Locket injury for the Orange?

We discuss the Orange’s run decencies on both sides of the ball.

Where is the rushing offense? Like seriously, where is it?

How Virginia’s linebacker play caused struggles for Garrett Shrader that compounded his decision making issues.

We talk about the wide receiver room.

Does Syracuse deserve to be ranked? What is the ceiling for this program.

