Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 4?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for an undefeated team.

Awards

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops ten to the 49th spot with the offense 69th (nice) while the defense ranks 49th. The Orange are ranked between Missouri and Houston.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down six to 40th between West Virginia and Iowa. The FPI continues to predict that the Orange will reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility of 99.1% now.

Syracuse.com

The Orange drops one to 6th in the weekly ACC rankings in between Miami and Pittsburgh and North Carolina. Shout out to the staff for the track reference here:

So here we go: Syracuse will be off to its best start to a season in 35 years, but it’s been a hand-timed and wind-aided result that will be viewed differently in some circles.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up eight spots and now sits 28th between Cincinnati and Oregon State.

The Athletic

The Orange move up six spots to 29th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Ole Miss and Florida this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse is ranked 25th in the Coaches Poll this week as they received seventy-four votes. The Orange received twenty-two votes in the AP poll.

ACC Week Four Scores

West Virginia 33 Virginia Tech 10

Virginia 20 Syracuse 22

Notre Dame 45 North Carolina 32

Rhode Island 24 Pitt 45

Clemson 51 Wake Forest 45

Duke 27 Kansas 35

South Florida 3 Louisville 41

Middle Tenn St 45 Miami 31

Georgia Tech 10 UCF 27

UConn 10 NC State 41

BC 14 Florida State 44

ACC Week Five Schedule

Louisville at Boston College

Wake Forest at Florida State

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Wagner at Syracuse

Virginia at Duke

NC State at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Pitt