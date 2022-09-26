Syracuse fall sports update: September ends and ice hockey begins

The first month of the fall sports season is coming to a close and there’s been improvement from the Syracuse Orange compared to 2021.

Field Hockey

Syracuse struggled to contain the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday dropping a 3-0 decision but they came back yesterday to shut out Dartmouth 6-0.

Syracuse is now 8-2 (1-1 in ACC) on the season and next week they play Boston College and James Madison.

Women’s Soccer

Once again the Orange were competitive against a top ACC team, but they came up on the wrong end of a 1-0 outcome against #3 North Carolina. On Sunday Syracuse broke through for their first ACC win of the season as they knocked off Miami 3-1 behind goals from Chelsea Dormond, Ashley Rauch and Blue Ellis.

Syracuse will play at Wake Forest next Sunday.

Volleyball

The Orange defended their home court this week as they defeated Boston College and Duke to open ACC play. It was a nice turnaround from the end of the non-conference schedule. At 2-0 in the ACC, Syracuse will travel to Wake Forest and Virginia Tech this week.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse took care of Colgate before dropping their first ACC game to Virginia by a 1-0 score after going down a man early on.

The Orange who were ranked 3rd in the country will travel to Virginia Tech this week.

Cross-Country

The Syracuse A teams went to Oklahoma State and the Orange women made a statement with a 6th place finish. They knocked off several ranked teams behind the 9th-place finish of Savannah Roark. It’s a breakthrough run for Roark and some key NCAA at-large points for the women who will break into the rankings this week.

The Orange men took 8th at Oklahoma State behind Paul O’Donnell’s 31st place finish. Syracuse had a 17 second spread between their top five runners and like the women, they pick up some key at-large points in this Pre-National preview.

Ice Hockey

Head Coach Britni Smith’s first career game was spoiled by Colgate. The Raiders won 3-0 in the season opener. Syracuse will head to Merrimack next weekend looking to give Coach Smith that first win.