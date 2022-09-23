Syracuse football: Virginia predictions and poll

The Syracuse Orange enter tonight’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers with an opportunity to go 4-0 for the first time since 2018. It’s a big opportunity for the Orange to not only get that 4th win, but to start off 2-0 in ACC play.

What do we think will happen in tonight’s game? Let’s get to the predictions...

Kevin

Syracuse 31, Virginia 23

I don’t think this will be as easy as the point spread indicates. Brennan Armstrong is an experienced, mobile quarterback with a strong receiving corps and he’ll have opportunities to make plays down the field. I do think that the Syracuse run game behind Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader will eventually wear down the Cavaliers and open up some long pass plays for the Orange. The Orange kick off the weekend with a big win.

Mike

Syracuse 34, Virginia 13

The Orange have completely won me over and as such I’m predicting that this won’t be close. Take a struggling UVA squad and put them up against the reason why they were an offensive success before and you’ve got a recipe for a dominant Syracuse win. Tucker rebounds and finally breaks off a long TD run while the Dome crowd shatters whatever rhythm Armstrong and the Hoos have left.

Christian

Syracuse 31, Virginia 21

I think, much like the Purdue game, that the Orange on both sides of the ball will take some time to learn, adjust and settle into the game. Especially on a “short” week, a guy like Brennan Armstrong prevents a different problem that the Orange have seen bits and pieces from other QBs, but not together. However, the UVA defense as a whole and the offensive line just seem a step below where they need to be to hang with the Orange. Give me another second half Syracuse explosion to take down the Cavaliers.

Andy

Syracuse 35, Virginia 24

The Orange are coming off a high point, and that almost always leads to some kind of let down, and I’m not counting out that Virginia starts this game on the front foot pushing tempo and letting Armstrong cook. That said, Syracuse is the better team and the UVA defense is not very good, and I anticipate Anae and Beck breaking out all the plays they know exploit their former employers. It may be a fun game for a half, but if this game stays close into the second half, that’s a bad sign for the Orange.

Steve

Syracuse 34, Virginia 17

I think our linebackers have a day running headlong at Brennan Armstrong. I’m sure that Anae and Beck are talking to the defensive team as to how to manage this offense coming in. They’re also probably in tune with what they can do against this defensive personnel. I think the Orange pull away a bit in this one, but it may not be as soon as we like, since of course we can’t have nice things.

Now it’s your turn