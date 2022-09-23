Syracuse football: ACC Championship and Heisman odds, Week 4

The Syracuse Orange remain undefeated heading into tonight’s matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers, and it has us thinking about what players have said the team’s goals are this year: Make a Bowl Game, and compete for the ACC Championship.

Going into the season, one of those was far more realistic that the other, but after three straight wins and a pair of favorable matchups to follow, what are those championship chances like now?

According to DraftKings SportsBook, the Orange are currently in the bottom half of the conference with +4000 odds. The seven more-favored ACC teams are Clemson (-130), Miami (+450), NC State (+800), Florida State (+1200), North Carolina (+1400), Wake Forest (+1600), and Pittsburgh (+1600).

Still, if the Orange can get past the Cavs tonight, they’d be staring a 5-0 start in the face and carrying as much momentum as they’ve had since 2018. It would take some serious upsets later on to get into legitimate title contention. Syracuse football has five conference championships in their history, the last being their 2012 Big East sendoff.

Meanwhile, Sean Tucker’s Heisman odds did not improve after a disappointing performance that was in no way my fault. His odds to take home college football’s most prestigious award remain at +15000.

New to the board this week is fellow Orange player Garrett Shrader. The QB just snuck in and sits at +30000 - an extreme longshot. Still, it’s notable that there are two Syracuse betting options. He’s also coming off his worst outing of the young campaign, but his clutch TD pass to Oronde Gadsden with just seven ticks left was enough to bump him onto the national scale.

