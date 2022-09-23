TNIAAM reacts: Orange fans have strong feelings about this week’s poll questions

With the Syracuse Orange off to a 3-0 start, there’s plenty to discuss. Earlier this week, we asked you about some hot topics as part of SBNation Reacts (presented by DraftKings SportsBook), and now the results are in. Here’s what the ‘Cuse Faithful had to say:

The overwhelming majority of you said that of the SU assistant coaches, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Tony White is the most likely guy to leave the program first. He’s been linked to Arizona State due to his previous experience as a DC there, as well as the recent firing of Herm Edwards.

Another consensus has the Orange covering the spread in four-to-six of their remaining nine games. Syracuse is currently favored tonight against Virginia at -10 (-110).

Only 5% of you thought that SU will cover for the remainder of the season - hold onto that and feel free to call the rest of us #disloyalidiots if ‘Cuse runs the gauntlet this fall.

Nearly half of these responses have Garrett Shrader finishing in this intermediate passing range. It’s a huge uptick from last year when he only had 1,445 yards through the air (less than Sean Tucker collected on the ground). Even when you add on Shrader’s near-800 rushing yards, the prevailing feeling is that his arm alone will eclipse his total offensive production from last year.

I think most of us have heard the idea of Syracuse starting 5-0, then potentially losing their last seven. That is more hyperbole that before, but the schedule after the bye is still brutal. Some teams like NC State and Notre Dame at least look human now, but make no mistake: the Orange would be stealing wins at that point in the season. At least the very back end looks more manageable.

Did any of these results surprise you? If so, let us know why in the comments, and keep an eye out for another set of polls next week.