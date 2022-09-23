Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter week three

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You’ve been waiting all week for us to unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter update.

Three wins puts the Orange halfway to bowl eligibility. Every single day, every night we pray, we’ve been missing a bowl game. We know that if Syracuse can complete the job there will be tears of joy flowing all over Orange Nation.

Let’s check and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:

ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs California Golden Bears

You know, Cal could get right back in it. Grrrrrrrrrr-eat!

Military Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights

You’d probably prefer to play a Maryland team in Orlando but we’re not going to be too picky at this point.

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Cincinnati Bearcats

When former Big East rivals collide, you toss out the record books. We just want to see Max von Marburg kick one over the Green Monster.

College Football News:

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl vs Arizona Wildcats

It’s hard to trust anyone named Jedd. What’s the extra D for anyway?

CBS Sports

Wasabi Fenway Bowl vs Memphis Tigers

If Syracuse wins we should get to light up the Bass Pro Shops pyramid in Orange for the rest of the year.

We’ll see if the Orange can push the needle even higher tonight. Just remember:

If we can work together

Maybe this can last forever

This is somethin’ that we wanna hold on to