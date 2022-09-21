Syracuse vs. Virginia: How to watch Week 4 matchup

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-0, 1-0) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0)

Day & Time: Friday, September 23, 7:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: The Draftkings Line started at Syracuse –8, but it’s now at Syracuse -11. Nice to continue the trend of lines moving in favor of the Orange.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 84/SXM App 84

Virginia Blog: Streaking the Lawn

Rivalry: 3-2, Virginia

Current Streak: 1, Virginia

First Meeting: Syracuse traveled down to Charlottesville for the first meeting between the two teams in November of 1975. The Orange easily handled the Cavaliers, winning 37-0.

Last Meeting: A typical “Eric Dungey, do something” game went into triple overtime, tied for the longest game in program history. The Orange failed to score in the third overtime and lost 44-38 back in 2015. Dungey went 16-22 for 150 yards and 18 carries for 111 gained rushing yards. Also, shoutout to Dungey hurdles.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 32-43) | Virginia - Tony Elliott (first year, 2-1)

Coach Bio: Elliott walked onto the Clemson football team as a wide receiver. He started his coaching career a couple of years after his playing career at Clemson with South Carolina State and Furman as a wide receivers coach. Elliott returned to Clemson in 2011 as a running backs coach before moving up to the co-offensive coordinator role in 2015. He was the primary offensive play caller for the Tigers from then on, including for Clemson’s two national championships in 2016 and 2018. Elliott moved to Virginia for his first head coaching job in 2022 after Bronco Mendenhall’s sudden and shocking leave from the program.

Last Year: Virginia was very streaky in 2021, seeing its season ended with a four-game losing streak after a four-game winning streak in the middle. The Cavaliers didn’t have a ranked win, but picked up four conference wins to get to bowl eligibility. Virginia was scheduled to play SMU in the first Fenway Bowl, but COVID-19 issues forced the cancellation of the game.

Last Game: A Brennan Armstrong one-minute drill, aided by a pass interference call, was required for Virginia to stop Old Dominion’s conquest of the state. The Cavaliers barely squeaked by with a last-second field goal to win 16-14.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Well, we know he’s coming. Brennan Armstrong’s brutal assault on the record books now comes to Central New York. He’s only completing 52.9% of his passes this season, but he’s still thrown for 710 yards and run for 150 yards on the season. Also, for comparison’s sake, Armstrong has thrown the ball 25 more times than Garrett Shrader.

If Syracuse Wins: All your assistant coaches belong to us.

If Syracuse Loses: Fine, take the football win. That means we take the basketball wins in a couple of months.

Fun Fact: Should the Orange win against the Cavaliers, it would be only the second time that Syracuse would have started ACC play 2-0. The only other time the Orange did that was their first year in the conference back in 2013.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details