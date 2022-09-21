Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Special Guest Alex Kirshner talks Orange!

The Syracuse Orange are 3-0 and now we get to play with the big boys! Split Zone Duo’s Alex Kirshner, who so famously asked, “Is Syracuse Good?” after the Orange beat Louisville, joins the podcast!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

YINZERS UNITE

We talk ACC, in general and where things stand holistically.

SU’s assistants: GOOD!

What is Syracuse’s floor this year?

We talk Northeast football and the general struggle of program building here.

We talk through the perception of Syracuse nationally and how that impacts recruiting (and this team.)

How Syracuse basketball and football are actually the same now, this is weird and fun.

Syracuse’s offense won’t be terrible, but there’s a ceiling and level of excitement.

We talk Syracuse-Pitt non-rivalry rivalry, because of course.

