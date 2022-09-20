Syracuse football: first down offense vs Purdue

The Syracuse Orange offense was pretty balanced on Saturday afternoon. Even though the points weren’t there in the first half, Syracuse was pretty effective on first downs. It was a lot of Garrett Shrader running the ball and then the Orange pulled out a trick play that could have been a big one as the Purdue Boilermakers left the QB wide open.

I think the Syracuse receivers may be having throwing auditions this week pic.twitter.com/myWfIgQlzQ — Mike Glennon (@Mike_Glennon) September 19, 2022

If I had to guess I’d bet that during practice LeQuint Allen threw a few passes to the inside and that got the coaches to tell him to get it out to the sideline. It might be a while before Allen gets another chance to improve his completion percentage.

First down offense vs Purdue 2022 Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Pass (Incomplete) 0 Sack (Shrader) -1 Run (Shrader) 7 Run (Shrader) 8 Run (Shrader) 11 Pass (Tucker) 12 Pass (Gadsen) 6 Run (Tucker) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0* Pass (Incomplete) 0 Pass (Cooper) 11 Pass (Gadsen) 20 Run (Shrader) 15 Run (Shrader) 9 Run (Shrader) 5 Run (Tucker) 0 Pass (Tucker) 11 Pass (Jackson) 12 Run (Tucker) 3 Run (Tucker) 0 Run (Tucker) 1 Run (Shrader) -5 Run (Tucker) 4 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 6 Pass (Incomplete) 0 Run (Shrader) 0 Pass (Gadsen) 25 TD 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 9 52 5.78 Pass 5 28 5.6 Total 14 80 5.71 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 6 16 2.67 Pass 8 68 8.5 Total 14 84 6 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 15 68 4.53 Pass 13 96 7.38 Total 28 164 5.86

Purdue really shut down the Syracuse running game in the second half and that’s been a trend so far this season. In the second half of games, Syracuse is only averaging 3.14 yards per carry as opposed to 4.67 yards in the first half. While the Orange struggled, they hit some pretty good chunk plays and turned their final first-down play into the winning points.