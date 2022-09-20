TNIAAM asks: How are you feeling about the 3-0 start from Syracuse football?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Syracuse is red hot to start the season, and we want to hear your thoughts on the 3-0 Orange! Of course we all want these great performances to continue, but maybe some of you are buying more into the hype than others. After some lengthy Slack debate, here are a few questions that the Nunes staff came up with.