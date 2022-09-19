Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Purdue, Virginia Preview

The Syracuse Orange are 3-0! This is not a drill! This is the first time since 2018 that the Orange are in this position, but it is definitively a different situation.
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Syracuse is 3-0! What the hell?!
- We start with... Syracuse special teams. Because of course!
- We talk about the issues Syracuse had against Purdue that led to a 20% post game win expectancy according to SP+.
- We talk about Garrett Shrader’s all around regression game that may have been due to injury? But we need an All-22.
- Christian and Andy disagree on the WR room’s talent... and why Oronde Gadsen is so important to this team.
- How important was the noise in the Dome?
- How nice is it to not be the penalized team?
- Final thoughts on the weirdest Orange win in awhile.
- Syracuse is heavily favored against UVA. 5-0 is statistically likely. What timeline is this?
