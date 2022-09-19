 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Purdue, Virginia Preview

It’s the hope... it’s the hope that kills ya

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Purdue at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange are 3-0! This is not a drill! This is the first time since 2018 that the Orange are in this position, but it is definitively a different situation.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Syracuse is 3-0! What the hell?!
  • We start with... Syracuse special teams. Because of course!
  • We talk about the issues Syracuse had against Purdue that led to a 20% post game win expectancy according to SP+.
  • We talk about Garrett Shrader’s all around regression game that may have been due to injury? But we need an All-22.
  • Christian and Andy disagree on the WR room’s talent... and why Oronde Gadsen is so important to this team.
  • How important was the noise in the Dome?
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • How nice is it to not be the penalized team?
  • Final thoughts on the weirdest Orange win in awhile.
  • Syracuse is heavily favored against UVA. 5-0 is statistically likely. What timeline is this?
  • Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...