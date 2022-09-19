Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over Purdue, Virginia Preview

The Syracuse Orange are 3-0! This is not a drill! This is the first time since 2018 that the Orange are in this position, but it is definitively a different situation.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse is 3-0! What the hell?!

We start with... Syracuse special teams. Because of course!

We talk about the issues Syracuse had against Purdue that led to a 20% post game win expectancy according to SP+.

We talk about Garrett Shrader’s all around regression game that may have been due to injury? But we need an All-22.

Christian and Andy disagree on the WR room’s talent... and why Oronde Gadsen is so important to this team.

How important was the noise in the Dome?

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) How nice is it to not be the penalized team?

Final thoughts on the weirdest Orange win in awhile.

Syracuse is heavily favored against UVA. 5-0 is statistically likely. What timeline is this?

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.