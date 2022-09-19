Syracuse fall sports: September 18th update

Yes the football team won again, but it was also another good weekend for Syracuse Orange teams so let’s get to the recap.

Field Hockey

Syracuse took out Duke 5-1 on Friday to get their first ACC win on the season. Charlotte deVries and Quirine Comans both tallied two goals in that game. On Sunday, the Orange and Hofstra were in a scoreless tie late in the game when Laura Graziosi stepped up for a penalty stroke.

"Perfect composure from Graziosi. This is one of her hallmarks."



- https://t.co/EjTBvsvwTl pic.twitter.com/1qPXJOLK2X — Syracuse Field Hockey (@CuseFH) September 18, 2022

Syracuse is now 7-1 on the season and next week they play at Virginia and host Dartmouth.

Women’s Soccer

The Syracuse win streak was snapped last week when the Orange dropped a 1-0 result against the #3 Duke Blue Devils. Syracuse battled the Blue Devils for 88 scoreless minutes and hopefully the loss will continue to give this team confidence.

Syracuse will host North Carolina and Miami this week.

Volleyball

The Orange dropped their second straight contest, falling in five sets to Bryant. Syracuse is now 4-6 on the season and will host Boston College and Duke this week.

Men’s Soccer

Syracuse went down to Clemson on Friday night and knocked off the #1 team in the country 2-1 thanks to this effort from Levonte Johnson.

A from Levonte Johnson takes down No. 1 Clemson!



This squad ⚽️ #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/wONxf86LtP — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) September 17, 2022

The Orange are now 6-0-1 on the season (2-0 in the ACC). They travel to Colgate before hosting Virginia next weekend. Can Syracuse sweep the football/futbol series with the Cavaliers next weekend?

Cross-Country

It was a week off for both squads. The teams are back in action in two weeks when they will split their runners up and head to Boston and Oklahoma State to compete.

Ice Hockey

The Orange defeated Union 3-1 in an exhibition game. They head to Colgate this week to begin the regular season. Lauren Bellefontaine and Mae Batherson were named to the pre-season All-CHA team and Syracuse was selected to finish 2nd in the CHA coaches poll.