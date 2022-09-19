Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 3?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for a winning team.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up five to the 49th spot with the offense 70th while the defense ranks 44th. The Orange are ranked between Arizona State and UAB. This week’s opponent the Virginia Cavaliers rank 78th with their offense 61st and defense 86th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse down four to 34th between NC State and BYU. Virginia is 82nd in the FPI this week. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility of 98% now.

Syracuse.com

The Orange stays at 5th in the weekly ACC rankings. Slotting in between Miami and Pittsburgh. Virginia is 11th in these rankings.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up fifteen spots and now sits 36th between Iowa State and Wisconsin. CBS has Virginia ranked a nice 69th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange move up twenty-six spots to 35th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Kansas and Florida State this week. Virginia is 71st this week.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse received twenty-four votes in the Coaches Poll this week and seven votes in the AP poll.

ACC Week Three Scores

Florida St 35 Louisville 31

Wofford 7 Virginia Tech 27

Purdue 29 Syracuse 32

Old Dominion 14 Virginia 16

Ole Miss 42 Georgia Tech 0

Liberty 36 Wake Forest 37

North Carolina A&T 20 Duke 49

Texas Tech 14 NC State 27

Maine 17 BC 38

Pitt 34 Western Michigan 13

Louisiana Tech 20 Clemson 48

Miami 9 Texas A&M 17

ACC Week Four Schedule

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Syracuse

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Rhode Island at Pitt

Clemson at Wake Forest

Duke at Kansas

South Florida at Louisville

Middle Tenn St at Miami

Georgia Tech at UCF

UConn at NC State

BC at Florida State