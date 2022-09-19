Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 3?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for a winning team.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up five to the 49th spot with the offense 70th while the defense ranks 44th. The Orange are ranked between Arizona State and UAB. This week’s opponent the Virginia Cavaliers rank 78th with their offense 61st and defense 86th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse down four to 34th between NC State and BYU. Virginia is 82nd in the FPI this week. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 8 wins with an expected bowl eligibility of 98% now.
Syracuse.com
The Orange stays at 5th in the weekly ACC rankings. Slotting in between Miami and Pittsburgh. Virginia is 11th in these rankings.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up fifteen spots and now sits 36th between Iowa State and Wisconsin. CBS has Virginia ranked a nice 69th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange move up twenty-six spots to 35th in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Kansas and Florida State this week. Virginia is 71st this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse received twenty-four votes in the Coaches Poll this week and seven votes in the AP poll.
ACC Week Three Scores
Florida St 35 Louisville 31
Wofford 7 Virginia Tech 27
Purdue 29 Syracuse 32
Old Dominion 14 Virginia 16
Ole Miss 42 Georgia Tech 0
Liberty 36 Wake Forest 37
North Carolina A&T 20 Duke 49
Texas Tech 14 NC State 27
Maine 17 BC 38
Pitt 34 Western Michigan 13
Louisiana Tech 20 Clemson 48
Miami 9 Texas A&M 17
ACC Week Four Schedule
West Virginia at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Syracuse
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Rhode Island at Pitt
Clemson at Wake Forest
Duke at Kansas
South Florida at Louisville
Middle Tenn St at Miami
Georgia Tech at UCF
UConn at NC State
BC at Florida State
Loading comments...