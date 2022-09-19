Syracuse football: Orange continue home stand as favorites against Virginia

Well it wasn’t pretty, but the Syracuse Orange got the job done against the Purdue Boilermakers last week. That always was expected to be a close matchup, but I don’t think anyone saw the game playing out the way it did. One way or another, Syracuse took care of business and walked away with a 32-29 win. This also covered the Syracuse -1.5 spread that the game had moved to later in the week, moving putting the Orange at 3-0 against the spread this season.

This week, the Orange host the Virginia Cavaliers to the Dome for a Friday night primetime matchup. DraftKings SportsBook odds had the Orange open at -8.5 against the Cavaliers. It has since (as of time of this publishing) moved to -9.5 already and is one to track moving forward. The over/under was set at 54.5. Syracuse has hit the over two of their three matchups this season. They’re also 3-0 against the spread on the year for what that’s worth.

The Hoos are 2-1 (0-0) on the year, and 0-3 against the spread. They closed out a win over Richmond to start the season, followed by a big loss to Illinois and they squeaked out a win against Old Dominion this past weekend. The all time series between the schools favors Virginia, 3-2, with the two Syracuse victories both coming in the 1970s. Most recently was the 2015 triple overtime matchup between Mike Lindon and Scott Shafer that ended 44-38 down in Charlottesville.

The game kicks off at 7pm, Friday, September 23rd and will be broadcast on ESPN.

