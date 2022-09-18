Syracuse football: Opportunity is knocking, will the Orange continue to answer?

Last week I said the Syracuse Orange coaching staff would still have a lot to get their squad to clean up in the upcoming weeks.

Yesterday the Orange didn’t exactly avoid mistakes, but the bottom line is that they found a way to make plays and snatch a victory that they had dropped right into the jaws of defeat. This isn’t the day to point the light on what went wrong. After what we’ve experienced in this fanbase, there’s no need to apologize for winning a game in that manner.

Syracuse enters a short week at 3-0. Three wins from bowl eligibility. With Virginia and Wagner coming to the JMA Wireless Dome next, you know you’re thinking bigger than that. You see the teams that started the season in the top 25 struggling. You see some big injuries hitting other ACC programs and thoughts of 2018 are hurdling in your head.

During March Madness we use the term “survive and advance” and we can apply it to football. Right now the Orange have survived three times. Can they survive at least three more?

With games and wins like yesterday they build confidence in that locker room. While you don’t bring momentum from game to game, if the locker room believes in each other that feeling that you can battle through adversity can carry over.

It means you can win a game when your star running back is held to under 3 yards per carry and your quarterback hits less than 50% of his passes. It means you can find a way to win when your defense doesn’t hold for 60 minutes. Finding a way is all that matters.

We look at the rest of the schedule and see hope because obstacles looming in the distance might not be as insurmountable as they appeared a month ago. There are no guarantees how this plays out but as fans you should absolutely soak this all in and dream big. Leave the staying grounded for the coaches and players,

That sound you hear? It’s an opportunity for something special knocking and it’s up to the Orange to keep answering the door.