GameThread: Syracuse Orange (2-0) vs Purdue Boilermakers (1-1)

The Syracuse Orange return home to start a four-game homestand today. The Orange will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers for an ACC/Big Ten match-up.
As always you can use the time leading up to the game by listening to Pat McAfee yell loudly in his blazer or black tank top combo or you can catch up on some stories from this week.
It’s a Family Weekend here at TNIAAM so some of the post-game recaps might be a bit later than normal.
- Everything you need to know: Game time, TV info, history and more
- TNIAAM gives you five things to watch when the Orange take on the Boilermakers
- Want to learn more about Purdue? We asked Hammer and Rails about this game
- Christian graded the Orange’s performance against UConn
- We took a look at Garrett Shrader’s passing numbers this season
- Mike gave us a recap of quotes from the Syracuse players
- #FakeNunes: Syracuse vs Purdue
- Prediction time: Who picks Syracuse and who’s a #disloyalidiot?
Go Orange!
Loading comments...