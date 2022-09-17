 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GameThread: Syracuse Orange (2-0) vs Purdue Boilermakers (1-1)

Cuse is looking for their first 3-0 start since 2018

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange return home to start a four-game homestand today. The Orange will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers for an ACC/Big Ten match-up.

As always you can use the time leading up to the game by listening to Pat McAfee yell loudly in his blazer or black tank top combo or you can catch up on some stories from this week.

It’s a Family Weekend here at TNIAAM so some of the post-game recaps might be a bit later than normal.

Go Orange!

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...