TNIAAM reacts: This is what you told us about Syracuse Football’s early start

Optimism is a wonderful drug.

Earlier this week, we asked you guys to sound off on the start of the Syracuse Orange season, which has been surprising but pleasant to say the least. And based on the results, you guys are feeling really good about the 2022 Orange season, at least compared to the past couple of years.

First off, in the question on how many games Syracuse would win this season, there seemed to be a good consensus on one opinion - the Orange will make a bowl.

That’s a stark shift in opinion from the preseason among the general public. If you recall, the baseline over/under for Syracuse’s win total set by DraftKings was at five. After a good start, now many of you are predicting for the Orange to comfortably see the postseason.

Now comes the question of what’s been the most surprising development from the first two games of the year. And the opinion is pretty one-sided.

We’ve already taken a look at the improvements that have led to Garrett Shrader’s impeccable start to the 2022 season, from retooled mechanics to pre-snap motion leading to a rejuvenated offense. And the offensive success seems to be propelling Syracuse.

Check back on the site throughout the season for your next opportunity to participate in another TNIAAM reacts and have your voice heard throughout Orange Nation.

