Syracuse women’s basketball: 22-23 ACC schedule released

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team officially knows their entire schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Yesterday, the ACC portion of Syracuse’s schedule was announced.

The Orange will make their ACC debut against Wake Forest on December 18th at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will kick off 18 total ACC matchups and Syracuse will take on Notre Dame, Louisville, Boston College, and Pittsburgh twice in their conference schedule.

The Orange will start their season on November 7th when they take on Stony Brook in the home opener. Here’s how the rest of the Syracuse schedule will play out:

Thursday Nov. 10 vs Colgate

Monday Nov. 14 vs Binghamton

Thursday Nov. 17 vs LIU

Monday Nov. 21 @ Penn State

Friday Nov. 25 vs Bucknell

Wednesday Nov. 30 @ Purdue (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

Sunday Dec. 4 @ Yale

Thursday Dec. 8 vs Coppin State

Sunday Dec. 11 vs Wagner

Sunday Dec. 18 vs Wake Forest

Tuesday Dec. 20 vs Albany

Thursday Dec. 29 @ Louisville

Sunday Jan. 1 vs NC State

Thursday Jan. 5 vs Pittsburgh

Sunday Jan. 8 @ Clemson

Thursday Jan. 12 @ Boston College

Sunday Jan. 15 vs Notre Dame

Thursday Jan. 19 @ Georgia Tech.

Sunday Jan. 22 @ Duke

Thursday Jan. 26 vs Virginia

Sunday Jan. 29 vs Louisville

Thursday Feb. 2 @ Virginia Tech.

Sunday Feb. 5 vs Boston College

Thursday Feb. 9 vs North Carolina

Sunday Feb. 12 @ Notre Dame

Thursday Feb. 16 @ Florida State

Sunday Feb. 19 vs Miami

Thursday Feb. 23 @ Pittsburgh

The 2022-2023 ACC Tournament will take place between March 1 and March 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the first time, the ACC Network will exclusively broadcast the first four days of the tournament. ESPN or ESPN2 will air the ACC championship game.

