Syracuse women’s basketball: 22-23 ACC schedule released

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team officially knows their entire schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Yesterday, the ACC portion of Syracuse’s schedule was announced.
The Orange will make their ACC debut against Wake Forest on December 18th at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will kick off 18 total ACC matchups and Syracuse will take on Notre Dame, Louisville, Boston College, and Pittsburgh twice in their conference schedule.
The Orange will start their season on November 7th when they take on Stony Brook in the home opener. Here’s how the rest of the Syracuse schedule will play out:
Thursday Nov. 10 vs Colgate
Monday Nov. 14 vs Binghamton
Thursday Nov. 17 vs LIU
Monday Nov. 21 @ Penn State
Friday Nov. 25 vs Bucknell
Wednesday Nov. 30 @ Purdue (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)
Sunday Dec. 4 @ Yale
Thursday Dec. 8 vs Coppin State
Sunday Dec. 11 vs Wagner
Sunday Dec. 18 vs Wake Forest
Tuesday Dec. 20 vs Albany
Thursday Dec. 29 @ Louisville
Sunday Jan. 1 vs NC State
Thursday Jan. 5 vs Pittsburgh
Sunday Jan. 8 @ Clemson
Thursday Jan. 12 @ Boston College
Sunday Jan. 15 vs Notre Dame
Thursday Jan. 19 @ Georgia Tech.
Sunday Jan. 22 @ Duke
Thursday Jan. 26 vs Virginia
Sunday Jan. 29 vs Louisville
Thursday Feb. 2 @ Virginia Tech.
Sunday Feb. 5 vs Boston College
Thursday Feb. 9 vs North Carolina
Sunday Feb. 12 @ Notre Dame
Thursday Feb. 16 @ Florida State
Sunday Feb. 19 vs Miami
Thursday Feb. 23 @ Pittsburgh
The 2022-2023 ACC Tournament will take place between March 1 and March 5 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the first time, the ACC Network will exclusively broadcast the first four days of the tournament. ESPN or ESPN2 will air the ACC championship game.
What stands out to you about the schedule this year?
