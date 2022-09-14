Syracuse vs. Purdue: How to watch week 3 matchup

Teams: Syracuse Orange (2-0, 1-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (1-1, 0-1)

Day & Time: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 pm ET

Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Line: While the Draftkings Line started at -2 for Purdue, the line has shifted to a straight pick ‘em’.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius 111/XM 193/SXM App 955

Purdue Blog: Hammer and Rails

Rivalry: 1-0, Purdue

Current Streak: 1, Purdue

First/Last Meeting: The only game between these two teams came as the season opener in 2004. Purdue dominated at home as the Kyle Orton-led Boilermakers won 51-0.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Dino Babers (seventh year, 31-43) | Purdue - Jeff Brohm (sixth year, 29-30)

Coach Bio: After a rocky start to his college career, Brohm started every game as Louisville’s quarterback in his final two seasons for the Cardinals, throwing for over 2,000 yards in both of those campaigns. During that time, Brohm also played minor league baseball in the Cleveland Indians system, but he switched his focus to football during his junior season. He went undrafted in the 1994 NFL draft but bounced around the league as a backup quarterback for seven seasons, including a stint in the first XFL.

Brohm’s first taste of coaching came in the Arena Football League as a head coach before he rejoined the college ranks, where he joined Bobby Petrino and his Louisville staff for six seasons. He bounced around afterwards between three schools before he went to Western Kentucky to rejoin Petrino, who was head coach at the time. Petrino went back to Louisville after a season and Brohm took his spot as Western Kentucky head coach. He achieved two ten-plus win seasons with the Hilltoppers in three seasons, including two bowl wins. That success drove him to Purdue. However, the Boilermakers struggled initially under Brohm, decreasing their win total every season until the 2021 campaign.

Last Year: 2021 was Purdue’s most successful season under Brohm as the Boilermakers picked up two top-three wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State. Purdue picked up their most wins under Brohm with nine, including a win in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee.

Last Game: Purdue hit the reset button to destroy FCS foe Indiana State 56-0. The Boilermakers had 521 yards of offense compared to 145.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: The matchup to watch is Charlie Jones vs Garrett Williams. Jones is by far the most targeted receiver on Purdue with 21 catches, 286 yards and four touchdowns. No other receiver on Purdue has more than six.

If Syracuse Wins: We’ll take that drum.

If Syracuse Loses: Robert Anae uses more than 10% of his brain power to completely humiliate Virginia next week.

Fun Fact: The last time that Syracuse won against a Big Ten team was the 2013 Texas Bowl when the Orange defeated Minnesota 21-17.

