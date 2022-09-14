Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Bowl Watch week two update

We know Syracuse Orange fans. You want your sports news but you want it with a little #jokesandgarbage so this week we unveil The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Right now the Orange’s two wins bring them to the Craig Mack (RIP) level of bowl eligibility. Where are experts picking Syracuse to land? We’re going to kick that old robotic, futuristic, George Jetson, crazy joint and put some flava in ya ear as we find out.

ESPN

Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs Indiana Hoosiers

Just think of the Homefield t-shirts for this one. No seriously. Hoosiers-Orange in the Mayo Bowl.

Military Bowl vs UCF Golden Knights

Winner gets to declare themselves the one true space school or maybe if the Orange wins than Universal puts an actual coaster on the Dome roof.

Brett McMurphy- The Action Network

Frisco Bowl vs Houston Cougars

A reunion with ol’ friend Dana Holgorsen? We won’t need any red bulls to get jacked up for that game.

College Football News:

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl vs Maryland Terrapins

Oh now we’re talking. A shot at the Terps in the House that Aaron Judge Built. Bring ya crab cakes.

Can the Orange push the meter a notch higher this weekend? Come back next week to find out and remember don’t be mad, UPS is hirin’