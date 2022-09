Syracuse men’s basketball: 22-23 ACC schedule released

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has learned the ACC portion of the 2022-23 schedule. The Orange play Boston College, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech twice this season. They will host Duke, UNC, N.C. State and Wake Forest and will take on Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, and Miami on the road.

Here’s how the schedule will play out:

Monday Nov. 7 vs Lehigh

Tuesday Nov. 15 vs Colgate

Saturday Nov. 19 vs Northeastern

Monday Nov. 21 vs Richmond @ Barclays Center

Tuesday Nov. 22 vs St. John’s or Temple @ Barclays Center

Saturday Nov. 26 vs Bryant

Tuesday Nov. 29 @ Illinois

Saturday Dec. 3 @ Notre Dame

Tuesday Dec. 6 vs Oakland

Saturday Dec. 10 vs Georgetown

Monday Dec. 12 vs Monmouth

Saturday Dec. 17 vs Cornell

Tuesday Dec. 20 vs Pitt

Friday Dec. 30-Saturday Dec. 31 vs Boston College

Tuesday Jan. 3 @ Louisville

Saturday Jan. 7 @ Virginia

Wednesday Jan. 11 vs Virginia Tech

Saturday Jan. 14 vs Notre Dame

Monday Jan. 16 @ Miami

Saturday Jan. 21 @ Georgia Tech

Tuesday Jan. 24 vs North Carolina

Saturday Jan. 28 @ Virginia Tech

Monday Jan. 30 vs Virginia

Saturday Feb. 4 @ Boston College

Wednesday Feb. 8 @ Florida State

Tuesday Feb. 14 vs NC State

Saturday Feb. 18 vs Duke

Wednesday Feb. 22 @ Clemson

Saturday Feb. 25 @ Pitt

Tuesday Feb. 28 vs Georgia Tech

Saturday Mar. 4 vs Wake Forest

The 2023 ACC Tournament will take place between March 7 and March 11 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

What stands out to you about the schedule this year?