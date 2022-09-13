TNIAAM Asks: How are you feeling about Syracuse football after two games?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

I know at least some of you have opinions about Syracuse’s start to the 2022 season.

Well now is your chance to voice some of them. Let’s see what you guys think about the Orange so far.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/P414AM/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back with us later this week and we’ll share the results as the Orange look to go to 3-0 on the season, taking on Purdue in the JMA Wireless Dome this Saturday.