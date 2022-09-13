Syracuse football: first down offense vs UConn

The Syracuse Orange offense was rolling on Saturday night in East Hartford. While the Orange put up 465 yards of offense and didn’t punt until the second half, they didn’t dominate on first down.

It sure seems that Syracuse wanted to keep things pretty vanilla early on and the UConn defense was ready for the running game. Last week Syracuse was balanced on first down, but this week it was very run-heavy as the Orange likely wanted to keep some things from being available on film for the Purdue Boilermakers.

First down offense vs UConn 2022 Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run or Pass- 1H Yards Run or Pass- 2H Yards Run (Tucker) 0 Run (Shrader) 10 Run (Tucker) 4 Pass (Pena) 6 Run (Tucker) 9 Run (Tucker) 5 Run (Tucker) 2 Run (Tucker) 2 TD Run (Shrader) 1 TD Run (Tucker) 7 Run (Tucker) 5 Run (Tucker) 4 Pass (Jackson) 9 Pass (Pena) 20 Run (Tucker) 1 Run (Shrader) 6 Run (Tucker) 4 Run (Tucker) 1 Run (Tucker) 4 Pass (Adams) 39 TD Run (Tucker) 13 Run (Allen) 2 Pass (Tucker) 3 Run (Allen) 1 Pass (Cooper) 15 Run (Allen) 4 Run (Tucker) 3 Pass (Sack) -13 Pass (Sack) -7 Run (Tucker) 6 Pass (Mang) 6 Run (Tucker) 2 Run (Tucker) 3 Pass (Incomplete) 0 1st Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 14 57 4.07 Pass 7 13 1.86 Total 21 70 3.33 2nd Half Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 10 42 4.2 Pass 3 65 21.67 Total 13 107 8.23 Game Total Plays Yards Avg yards per play Run 24 99 4.13 Pass 10 78 7.8 Total 34 177

In the second half, the Orange did find success through the air, especially on this Garrett Shrader throw to D’marcus Adams following a turnover.

Shrader's 3rd TD pass of the night



D'Marcus Adams becomes his 9th different receiver pic.twitter.com/vSoutg1xt5 — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) September 11, 2022

Once again the Orange focused on getting the ball in the hands of Sean Tucker. Of the 34 first-down plays, Tucker had touches on 19 of them and as teams lock in on the Syracuse star, it should open up more plays like the one above for the Orange passing game.

Even with the negative yardage from two sacks, Syracuse ended up averaging over 5 yards per play on first downs. If they can continue to attack and succeed in this manner, it’s going to keep defenses from pushing the Orange into too many 3rd and long situations. In both games this season, Syracuse has gone 6-11 on 3rd down and that’s a winning formula.