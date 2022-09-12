Syracuse football: Orange tweak depth chart for matchup with Purdue

It’s always good when you can take care of business. The Syracuse Orange did just that against the Connecticut Huskies this weekend in the first road test of the year, walking away from Storrs with the victory and moving to 2-0 on the season. With the first road game of the year you get the first travel roster of the year and that’s basically what we’re seeing on this week’s depth chart.

Lot of what we saw last week on the depth chart this week. Reflects the travel roster for the OL and Linton jumps into the mix at DE pic.twitter.com/8JBq718vYb — Steve Haller (@DutchHart) September 12, 2022

From the offensive line standpoint there were a lot of moves in the two-deep, with redshirt frosh Joe Cruz taking the backup left tackle role, moving Enrique Cruz as the backup right tackle. Anthony Red didn’t travel on the week for unknown reasons. With Wes Hoeh becoming a tight end (totally normal and expected), Mark Petry has joined the two deep at backup guard.

With the official return of Steve Linton to the depth chart, Denis Jaquez drops off the second defensive end slot. He joins the first line as an “OR” with Jatius Geer. Kevon Darton gains the “OR” with Terry Lockett at nose tackle.

Jason Simmons is also back to full health it seems and has gotten his “OR” with Jahad Carter back this week, though if Carter closes and tackles like he did this week, it may turn back off of an “OR” again at some point.

Any prognostications on the depth chart? Leave them in the comments below!