The Syracuse Orange football team is 2-0! Is that hope I smell?

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Remember when Scott Frost was atop the Syracuse coaching shortlist? Oh the alternate timelines...

We going bowling? It sure seems like it!

We dive into the 48-14 victory over UConn, starting with the offensive line and their run blocking.

Garrett Shrader 2.0 is the best level up we’ve seen in awhile.

We talk about the defense, which is good! The defensive line is pretty thin... that is worrisome.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) Purdue preview! The Boilermakers offense is efficient, but not explosive. And does poorly against man coverage. This should be a good matchup, right?

Switching to the other side of the ball, Purdue’s front 7 can stop the run. How does Syracuse counter and do what Penn State did against them?

Is this the bellwether game? Or is the entire stretch before the bye week the bellwether stretch.

Purdue PREDICTIONS!

We talk futbol on Syracuse’s campus and the runs by the men’s and women’s programs.

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above.