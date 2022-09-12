The Syracuse Orange football team is 2-0! Is that hope I smell?
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Remember when Scott Frost was atop the Syracuse coaching shortlist? Oh the alternate timelines...
- We going bowling? It sure seems like it!
- We dive into the 48-14 victory over UConn, starting with the offensive line and their run blocking.
- Garrett Shrader 2.0 is the best level up we’ve seen in awhile.
- We talk about the defense, which is good! The defensive line is pretty thin... that is worrisome.
- Purdue preview! The Boilermakers offense is efficient, but not explosive. And does poorly against man coverage. This should be a good matchup, right?
- Switching to the other side of the ball, Purdue’s front 7 can stop the run. How does Syracuse counter and do what Penn State did against them?
- Is this the bellwether game? Or is the entire stretch before the bye week the bellwether stretch.
- Purdue PREDICTIONS!
- We talk futbol on Syracuse’s campus and the runs by the men’s and women’s programs.
