Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Syracuse victory over UConn, Purdue preview

The Orange are rollin!

By Andrew Pregler, Steve Haller, and Christian De Guzman
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Connecticut David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange football team is 2-0! Is that hope I smell?

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • Remember when Scott Frost was atop the Syracuse coaching shortlist? Oh the alternate timelines...
  • We going bowling? It sure seems like it!
  • We dive into the 48-14 victory over UConn, starting with the offensive line and their run blocking.
  • Garrett Shrader 2.0 is the best level up we’ve seen in awhile.
  • We talk about the defense, which is good! The defensive line is pretty thin... that is worrisome.
  • Purdue preview! The Boilermakers offense is efficient, but not explosive. And does poorly against man coverage. This should be a good matchup, right?
  • Switching to the other side of the ball, Purdue’s front 7 can stop the run. How does Syracuse counter and do what Penn State did against them?
  • Is this the bellwether game? Or is the entire stretch before the bye week the bellwether stretch.
  • Purdue PREDICTIONS!
  • We talk futbol on Syracuse’s campus and the runs by the men’s and women’s programs.
