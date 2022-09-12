Syracuse Football: Orange open as two point underdogs to the Purdue Boilermakers

Against common conception, the Syracuse Orange are plugging along at 2-0 on the season, 1-1 in the ACC and looking significantly improved this campaign. They took care of business against the UConn Huskies, 48-14, in a heavily favored contest, more than covering the spread.

Up next on the docket is a trip to Central New York for the Purdue Boilermakers and it looks, per the book makers to be an interesting contest. DraftKings SportsBook odds had the Orange open at +2 against the Boilermakers. At time of this writing, the line had already shifted to Syracuse +1, so it looks like some action has come the way of the Orange.

Syracuse is 2-0 on the year against the spread and is hoping to continue that trend. The over/under also opened at 59, which would likely mean that Purdue would either not put anything on the board (doesn’t jive with the spread) or stymie an Orange offense that has averaged 39.5 points per game on the season.

The Boilermakers are 1-1 (0-1) on the season, opening with a late loss to Penn State, 35-31 and taking care of business at home against FCS Indiana State, 56-0. The game is only the second meeting between the two programs, with a not so fateful 2004 meeting ending 51-0, a Kyle Orton led Purdue scoring at will and the defense holding Walter Reyes to only 33 yards on the ground, hastening the end of the Paul Pasqualoni era.

The game kicks off at noon, Saturday, September 17th and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Do we think the Orange can cover? Let us know in the comments.

