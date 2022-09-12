What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It should be more of those good vibes after the Orange knocked off the UConn Huskies.
Awards
Once again Garrett Shrader makes the PFF Team of the Week and look at why:
Shrader completed eight of his nine throws over 10 yards downfield for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
The dynamic athlete recorded two designed rushing touchdowns, bringing his two-year total with Syracuse to 15.
When free from pressure, he went a perfect 16-of-16 for 237 yards and three scores against the Huskies.
If he can stay anywhere near these performances, Syracuse is going to be tough to stop.
ESPN
In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up three to the 54th spot with the offense 60th while the defense ranks 49th. The Orange are ranked between UAB and Louisville. This week’s opponent the Purdue Boilermakers rank 29th with their offense 34th and defense 27th.
The Football Power Index has Syracuse up 12 spots to 30th between Texas A&M and Pitt. Purdue is 26th in the FPI. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 8 wins now.
Syracuse.com
The Orange are up one spot to 5th in the weekly ACC rankings Mslotting in between sitting between Miami and Pittsburgh.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up 3 spots and now sits 51st between Fresno State and Coastal Carolina. CBS has Purdue ranked 38th this week.
The Athletic
The Orange move up 10 spots to 61st in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Rutgers and Missouri this week. Purdue is 37th in this power ranking.
AP and Coaches Poll
Syracuse received seven votes in the Coaches Poll.
ACC Week Two Scores
Louisville 20 UCF 14
Southern Miss 7 Miami 30
Wake Forest 45 Vanderbilt 25
Duke 31 Northwestern 23
UNC 35 Georgia State 28
Charleston Southern 3 NC State 55
Tennessee 34 Pitt 27
Furman 12 Clemson 35
Virginia 3 Illinois 24
Western Carolina 17 Georgia Tech 35
Syracuse 48 UConn 14
Boston College 10 Va Tech 27
ACC Week Three Schedule
Florida St at Louisville
Wofford at Virginia Tech
Purdue at Syracuse
Old Dominion at Virginia
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech
Liberty at Wake Forest
North Carolina A&T at Duke
Texas Tech at NC State
Maine at BC
Pitt at Western Michigan
Louisiana Tech at Clemson
Miami at Texas A&M
