What’s college football saying about Syracuse after week 2?

Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It should be more of those good vibes after the Orange knocked off the UConn Huskies.

Awards

Once again Garrett Shrader makes the PFF Team of the Week and look at why:

Shrader completed eight of his nine throws over 10 yards downfield for 198 yards and three touchdowns. The dynamic athlete recorded two designed rushing touchdowns, bringing his two-year total with Syracuse to 15. When free from pressure, he went a perfect 16-of-16 for 237 yards and three scores against the Huskies.

If he can stay anywhere near these performances, Syracuse is going to be tough to stop.

ESPN

In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse moves up three to the 54th spot with the offense 60th while the defense ranks 49th. The Orange are ranked between UAB and Louisville. This week’s opponent the Purdue Boilermakers rank 29th with their offense 34th and defense 27th.

The Football Power Index has Syracuse up 12 spots to 30th between Texas A&M and Pitt. Purdue is 26th in the FPI. The FPI also predicts the Orange to reach 8 wins now.

Syracuse.com

The Orange are up one spot to 5th in the weekly ACC rankings Mslotting in between sitting between Miami and Pittsburgh.

CBS Sports

In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse is up 3 spots and now sits 51st between Fresno State and Coastal Carolina. CBS has Purdue ranked 38th this week.

The Athletic

The Orange move up 10 spots to 61st in The Athletic’s Top 131 Power Rankings placing them in between Rutgers and Missouri this week. Purdue is 37th in this power ranking.

AP and Coaches Poll

Syracuse received seven votes in the Coaches Poll.

ACC Week Two Scores

Louisville 20 UCF 14

Southern Miss 7 Miami 30

Wake Forest 45 Vanderbilt 25

Duke 31 Northwestern 23

UNC 35 Georgia State 28

Charleston Southern 3 NC State 55

Tennessee 34 Pitt 27

Furman 12 Clemson 35

Virginia 3 Illinois 24

Western Carolina 17 Georgia Tech 35

Syracuse 48 UConn 14

Boston College 10 Va Tech 27

ACC Week Three Schedule

Florida St at Louisville

Wofford at Virginia Tech

Purdue at Syracuse

Old Dominion at Virginia

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech

Liberty at Wake Forest

North Carolina A&T at Duke

Texas Tech at NC State

Maine at BC

Pitt at Western Michigan

Louisiana Tech at Clemson

Miami at Texas A&M