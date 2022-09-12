Syracuse fall sports recap: September 12th round-up

Classes just started, but the Syracuse Orange sports season is already going. Each week we’ll recap the Olympic sports and try our best to keep everyone up-to-date on their seasons.

Field Hockey

Syracuse suffered a 5-1 loss at #17 Princeton on Friday. After their first loss of the season, the Orange bounced back with a 3-0 win over #25 Monmouth. Charlotte de Vries notched a hat trick and Brook Borzymowski only faced one shot to earn the shutout win.

Women’s Soccer

Two more wins for the Orange as they are close the non-conference portion of their schedule on a six-game winning streak. Syracuse beat Binghamton 2-0 and Cornell 3-1 to move to 7-1 on the season. Erin Flurey and Chelsea Dormond lead the Orange with four goals while goalie Shea Vanderbosch is 6-0 on the season with only three goals allowed.

Syracuse will play Duke on Friday to open a three-game homestand to start ACC play.

Volleyball

The Orange went 1-2 in their home tournament. They defeated Hofstra while falling to Army and Yale. Syracuse is now 4-5 on the season and next weekend will head to UConn to finish the non-conference schedule.

Men’s Soccer

Ian McIntyre and the Orange started off the week by marching to Storrs and blowing past UConn 5-0. Five different Syracuse players found the back of the net while Russell Shealy stopped all seven shots sent his way. Then on Saturday, the #24 Orange hosted the #22 Fighting Irish while celebrating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 Big East champion team. Don’t let the 1-0 final fool you: this was utter ‘Cuse domination. Try 22 shots compared to only three from Notre Dame. The ball barely made it to the Syracuse side of the pitch at all thanks to outstanding defense and control.

Giona Leibold with a perfect goal to secure the massive 1-0 win ⚽️#DareToDream pic.twitter.com/BFDZlx2ZR4 — Syracuse Men's Soccer (@CuseMSOC) September 10, 2022

Cross-Country

Syracuse rolled out some of their top runners on Friday at the Penn State Spiked Shoe Invite and the Orange swept the team competition. Savannah Roark, Sage Brooks and Ellie Lawler took the top three spots as Syracuse easily ran past Penn State. For the men, Nathan Henderson and Nathan Lawler went 1-2 to lead the way. The men took out a Butler team that was a NCAA qualifier last year so this could be a valuable at-large win for the Orange.

The teams are back in action in two weeks when they will send squads to Boston and Oklahoma State to compete.