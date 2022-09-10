GameThread: Syracuse Orange (1-0) vs Connecticut Huskies (1-1)

The Syracuse Orange take to the road tonight to face the Connecticut Huskies. Will the Orange be able to build off the momentum of last week’s big win?
While you’re waiting for kickoff, here’s a chance to catch up on some stories from this week. We’re opening this up early for you to talk about other games leading up to the Orange opener not because we’re not superstitious, but we are a little bit ‘stitious.
- Everything you need to know: Game time, TV info, history and more
- TNIAAM gives you five things to watch when the Orange take on the Huskies
- Want to learn more about UConn? We asked The UConn Blog about this game
- Christian took a look at the use of motion by the Orange
- Andy broke down Garrett Shrader’s mechanics
- Steve took us inside the trenches
- Mike gave us a recap of quotes from the Syracuse players
- #FakeNunes: Syracuse vs UConn
- It’s a long day, so might as well give this week’s season preview podcast a listen
- Prediction time: Who picks Syracuse and who’s a #disloyalidiot?
Go Orange!
Loading comments...