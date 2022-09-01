Around the ACC: Week 1 football matchups

The Syracuse Orange aren’t the only school to start off the 2022 season with an exciting matchup. Today I’ll be running down some ACC teams’ Week 1 contests and highlighting their odds to win. All betting lines are according to DraftKings SportsBook. Please note that games between FBS and FCS teams cannot have lines.

West Virginia (+250) at #17 Pittsburgh (-300); +/- 7.5, O/U 50.5

The Panthers start their ACC title defense against the Mountaineers on Thursday night. It’s the first Backyard Brawl since 2011, with Pitt leading the all-time series 55-35-3. USC transfer Kedon Slovis will get the start at QB in the Panthers’ first game in the renamed Acrisure Stadium.

Virginia Tech (-275) at Old Dominion (+230); +/- 6.5, O/U 47.5

In another instance of a transfer QB taking over his new squad, it’s former Marshall starter Grant Wells who will line up behind center for the Hokies. The last time Old Dominion hosted VT, they sent the #13 team in the nation home with a shocking loss.

Temple (+300) at Duke (-365); +/- 9.5, O/U 51

Two three-win teams hope for improvement in 2022, but both will be hard pressed to find it. The Blue Devils were winless in conference play last year but once again have some manageable OOC opponents. Sophomore Riley Leonard won the QB competition in Durham and will make his second career start Friday.

North Carolina (-120) at Appalachian State (+100); +/- 1, O/U 56.5

The Tar Heels are already 1-0 after defeating a very depleted FAMU squad last week. Now they’ll have their first challenge against a team that seems to always fight out an upset or two. That’s exactly what happened in 2019, when the Mountaineers marched into Chapel Hill and held on for a three-point win. UNC’s defense will have to show up for the full game this time after looking sloppy in the 1st half last week.

#13 North Carolina State (-425) at East Carolina (+340); +/- 11.5, O/U 52

This one is shaping out to be a shootout, with explosive quarterback play on both sides. East Carolina has a dual-threat option in Holton Ahlers, while NC State counters with veteran Devin Leary. The Wolfpack defense was one of the best in the country last season and is returning many of its starters, giving them the big advantage on paper.

Rutgers (+230) at Boston College (-275); +/- 7, O/U 48

Eagles’ QB Phil Jurkovec is healthy again after missing a chunk of last season, but they still only have one proven receiver in Zay Flowers. It’ll be interesting to see if Pat Garwo remains the focal point of the offense, or if the passing game starts to take priority.

Florida State (+135) at LSU (-155); +/- 3, O/U 51.5

This is a tale of two coaches: one (Mike Norvell) may potentially be on the hot seat after a disappointing first two seasons in Tallahassee, while the other (Brian Kelly) needs to make a statement early that he is worth the massive contract. Kelly is still keeping his starting QB a secret, presumably until the last minute. FSU is 1-0 after beating Duquesne in Week 0.

#4 Clemson (-2100) at Georgia Tech (+1100); +/- 22.5, O/U 51

I mean... you never know if D.J. Uiagalelei still struggles out of the gate. But for one reason why Clemson could get embarrassed, there are at least 99 others on why they probably won’t.

