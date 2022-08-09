Syracuse football: DB Ja’Had Cater sent to hospital with upper body injury, has feeling in limbs

Syracuse Orange defensive back Ja’Had Carter was sent to the hospital as a precaution today. Dino Babers confirmed that the sophomore suffered an upper body injury during practice but was speaking with him and he has feelings in all of his limbs and extremities.

Carter was down on the field for 10-15 minutes. He was speaking w/ Dino & has feelings in all limbs & extremities. — Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) August 9, 2022

Stephen Bailey reported that the injury occurred during the open practice portion to media in a goal-line drill, which isn’t allowed to be filmed by those in attendance. He was taken out on a stretcher.

Carter has been an important player in the Syracuse secondary, starting 18 games over two seasons, including 10 as a true freshman. He was expected to continue to have a big role as an experienced safety in the 3-3-5 defensive system. There hasn’t been word yet from Babers or from Syracuse Athletics yet on an update on Carter’s status.

The lucky thing for Syracuse is that the Orange have options at safety if Carter is out for an extended period of time. Guys like Jason Simmons Jr., Justin Barron and Eric Coley alongside transfers Alijah Clark and Bralyn Oliver to name a few can help make up for some of the lost presence of Carter. SU is also used to filling in for Carter, who missed time in the middle of last season due to injury.

We await an update on Carter’s condition, and hopefully he’s okay.