Get to Know Your Orange Man: #46, LB Kadin Bailey

Get to know a newcomer with a familiar name to the Syracuse Orange:

Name: Kadin Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 217 lbs.

Hometown: Jefferson, GA

High School: Jefferson

2021 stats: During his senior year, Bailey put together a decent haul of 33 tackles, a sack, a puck and a fumble recovery. He also played running back on the year and earned the Georgia Region 8-4A Athlete of the Year and was a two time All-Region selection.

2022 projections: A redshirt is likely here. That linebacker room is packed at present. We may be seeing some special teams run if needed though.

How’d he get here?: Kansas State and Tennessee both extended offers along with East Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.

What’d recruiting sites say?: 3.

Money quote: It seems that Bailey knows what he’s in for weather wise:

“I had never been to New York,” Bailey said. “It was cold, but that won’t really matter to me much since we play in a dome. But I liked New York. I think it’s going to be fun.”

Twitter: @kadinbailey45

Interesting nugget o’interest: You’ve probably seen a bunch of his family on your television screen over the years Bailey is the son of former UGA standout and All-American Boss Bailey who played in the league for nine seasons with the lions, Cowboys and Broncos. His uncle is of note as well, one of the best lock down corners to ever play the game, Hall of Famer Champ Bailey.

Let’s get a look at ya: Signing Day Film Room: