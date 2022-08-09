Syracuse basketball recruiting update

The Syracuse Orange women got a nice start to their 2023 recruiting with the commitment of ESPN Top 75 player Alyssa Latham. The 6’1 forward from Illinois is ranked 68th currently by ESPN and had offers from schools such as Tennessee, Rutgers, Wisconsin and Boston College. She was high school teammates with incoming Syracuse freshman Kennedi Perkins and her commitment helps to address any concerns that Felisha Legette-Jack can recruit top players to Syracuse. Here’s some footage of Latham in action for her AAU team, Midwest Elite.

On the men’s side 2023 target JP Estrella completed his visit to Syracuse and then announced he’d make his final decision on September 2nd.

JP Estrella, On3’s No. 16 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will announce his college decision on September 2nd, he tells @On3Recruits.



More details: https://t.co/R79heSI1uL pic.twitter.com/BoviNrpx0C — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 8, 2022

It appears that it will come down to Iowa and Syracuse but both Kansas and Gonzaga are still making overtures. If Estrella doesn’t use his 5th and final visit the Orange could be in good position to land a big who could step right in should Jesse Edwards not return for his extra year in 2023.