Get to Know Your Orange Man: #32, DB Gregory Delaine

Get to know a surprise flip for the Syracuse Orange:

Name: Gregory Delaine

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 172 lbs.

Hometown: Fort Myers, FL

High School: Fort Myers

2021 stats: During his senior year, Delaine compiled 75 tackles, five interceptions, and two pick-sixes. He also spent time at wide receiver and caught six touchdowns.

2022 projections: While Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut are sure-fire starters, the last few years have seen the secondary suffer some serious injuries. The Syracuse CB room is fairly young, and Gregory has the pedigree to earn time on special teams right out of the gate and be on standby for shots in passing situations. A redshirt is unlikely here.

How’d he get here?: After originally committing to Georgia Tech, Delaine changed his mind and joined SU on National Signing Day. He also had offers from Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Mississippi State, Toledo, UCF, Utah, and Wake Forest.

What’d recruiting sites say?: ESPN gave Greg 4 stars, while 247 Sports and Rivals only awarded him 3.

Money quote: It sounds like GT wasn’t prioritizing Delaine as much as he expected, leading him to reach out to SU

“When Georgia Tech wasn’t hitting me back, I contacted Syracuse. I contacted Coach West and he picked up. That was a blessing.”

Instagram: @gdelaine_

Twitter: @delaine_gregory

Interesting nugget o’interest: ESPN had Delaine ranked as the #49 cornerback in the Class of 2022. It’s the second straight year that Syracuse has recruited a Top-50 corner; Duce was rated #48 in last year’s class.

Let’s get a look at ya: Holding down the Fort... and opposing offenses