Get to Know Your Orange Man: #31 LB, Yosuke Sugano

Name: Yosuke Sugano

Position: Linebacker

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 212 lbs

Hometown: Akashi, Japan

High School: Kwansei Gakuin/Greenville

2021 stats: Played in 11 games for St. Francis and recorded 12 tackles, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

2022 projections: Sugano brings experience to the Syracuse Orange and could see time on special teams this Fall. He played some defensive end in high school so maybe he’ll work into the rotation on passing downs.

How’d he get here?: Accepted the PWO offer after getting admitted to graduate school at Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking

Money quote: Sugano took an active approach towards finding a new place to play after graduating from St. Francis

“I got into the transfer portal this January,” Sugano said. “At that time, I sent emails to almost all D1 schools. I got the reply and got followed by several schools’ coaches. Coach Tony White was the best coach for me. I thought his personality and how he coaches is really great.”

Instagram: @suganoyusuke

Interesting nugget o’interest: Kwansei Gakuin won the 2021 Japanese National Championship by defeating the Hosei Orange....and we introduced you to Hosei a few years ago.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some highlights from St. Francis