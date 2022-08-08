Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We’re Talking About Practice!

The Syracuse Orange started fall camp, so after months of subtly mentioning that this was a football show, Steve, Christian, and Andy go full football season preview mode and talk Orange Football for an hour!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- We’re talking the Otto-Man Empire and Ottoman Empire. Because it’s A HOT ONE.
- We talk Domes. Because our Dome is a great Dome but somehow a unique Dome.
- What is the access reporters have to the Orange football team this year? What can we expect out of that coverage this fall?
- We start with the offensive line and breaking down footage made available by Stephen Bailey.
- Chris Bleich is now a Center. What does this mean for the rest of the unit?
- We talk Sean Tucker and his less than pleasing performance in the passing game.
- The tight end room is remarkably thin, and why is that worrisome for the Orange this year?
- Put Chris Elmore on Paul Giamatti’s body. IYKYK
- What’s up with the defensive line?
- We play “Andy was in Greece, let’s watch him react to silly thing!”
