Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We’re Talking About Practice!

The Syracuse Orange started fall camp, so after months of subtly mentioning that this was a football show, Steve, Christian, and Andy go full football season preview mode and talk Orange Football for an hour!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We’re talking the Otto-Man Empire and Ottoman Empire. Because it’s A HOT ONE.

We talk Domes. Because our Dome is a great Dome but somehow a unique Dome.

What is the access reporters have to the Orange football team this year? What can we expect out of that coverage this fall?

We start with the offensive line and breaking down footage made available by Stephen Bailey.

Chris Bleich is now a Center. What does this mean for the rest of the unit?

We talk Sean Tucker and his less than pleasing performance in the passing game.

The tight end room is remarkably thin, and why is that worrisome for the Orange this year?

Put Chris Elmore on Paul Giamatti’s body. IYKYK

What’s up with the defensive line?

We play “Andy was in Greece, let’s watch him react to silly thing!”

