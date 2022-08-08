Wanted: talented people to come join the TNIAAM team

As we gear up for another season of Syracuse Orange sports, we’re putting the call out for new contributors. We have two specific needs in mind and are looking for commitment and creativity in each of these paid openings.

First up: a women’s basketball beat writer. This individual will provide game previews and recaps as well as look for other women’s basketball content such as deeper statistical analysis, recruiting updates and player profiles.

Second position is for a lead for Olympic sports coverage. We want to do more to highlight all Syracuse Orange sports so this position would handle recaps and news with a strong focus on highlighting the teams and individuals that Syracuse fans should know more about.

In addition to these positions, we are also accepting inquiries for writers to look at areas such as recruiting, analytics, breaking news and of course #jokesandgarbage.

Those looking to boost their resume can enjoy an opportunity to develop stories, to inject their personality and contribute to coverage of the main Syracuse sports as well. Maybe you’ve got some ideas for our Twitch channel or are passionate about creating TikToks using Jim Boeheim press conference audio. If so we want to hear from you. Drop us a line at tniaam@gmail.com and link to some of your previous work.