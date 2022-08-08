Get to Know Your Orange Man: #20 CB, Isaiah Johnson

Name: Isaiah Johnson

Position: Defensive Back

Year: Senior (w/two years of eligibility)

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 204 lbs

Hometown: Beverly Hills, MI

High School: Detroit Country Day

2021 stats: Johnson started at corner for Dartmouth and recorded 55 tackles, 7 passes defended and had one interception which he returned 73 yards for a touchdown against Princeton. He was a first-team All-Ivy selection.

2022 projections: Johnson didn’t join the Syracuse Orange until this summer but he has the size and experience to bolster the secondary. He can help negate the size advantage of taller receivers as the Orange bring along some younger corners. Syracuse struggled defending the deep middle and having a corner like Johnson available can help the Orange get off the field on passing downs.

How’d he get here?: After entering the transfer portal he chose Syracuse over Colorado, Tulane and UMass as the place to play his final two seasons of eligibility.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No ranking

Money quote: Johnson entered the portal knowing that his size would catch the eye of defensive coaches

“Obviously right there, (coaches) are going to be interested because that’s not a frame at cornerback that you see a lot,” he said. “(With) my physicality, I love the game of football because of the physicality. That’s the first reason I played it in PeeWee. I love that part of the game and it shows in how I play.”

Instagram: @_3z_island_

Interesting nugget o’interest: Detroit Country Day’s most famous alums are Shane Battier and Chris Webber.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s check out some Ivy League action