Get to Know Your Orange Man: #16, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

We’ve officially wrapped up the returning Syracuse Orange football roster, so that means it’s time to examine the transfer players. First up is a former 4-star recruit with four years of eligibility:
Name: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson
Position: Quarterback
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 232 lbs.
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
High School: Cartersville
2021 stats: Did not appear in any games
2022 projections: With Justin Lamson’s season-ending injury, Carlos could quickly spring himself into the backup role and be ready to go even higher if Garrett Shrader struggles. He will have a short time to catch up with his competition in learning the playbook, but he has the highest ceiling out of this group.
How’d he get here?: Del-Rio Wilson transferred to SU after spending one season at the University of Florida. Before that, he had offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and elsewhere but chose to start things off in the Swamp.
What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus 4-star prospect
Twitter: @QBCarlosDelrio
Instagram: @d1_carlos
Interesting nugget o’interest: Back in high school, Del Rio competed in the Elite 11 QB camp and placed fifth. You may remember former Syracuse Quarterback Tommy Devito also took part in the event.
Let’s get a look at ya: Some training camp reps courtesy of our (second) favorite Steve.
Del Rio-Wilson didn’t get a pass off on his first two snaps, but strung together three TDs in a row after that — two to freshman RB LeQuint Allen and one to Michigan State WR transfer C.J. Hayes. pic.twitter.com/hBrfeM9kmz— Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) August 3, 2022
