Get to Know Your Orange Man: #16, QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

We’ve officially wrapped up the returning Syracuse Orange football roster, so that means it’s time to examine the transfer players. First up is a former 4-star recruit with four years of eligibility:

Name: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 232 lbs.

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

High School: Cartersville

2021 stats: Did not appear in any games

2022 projections: With Justin Lamson’s season-ending injury, Carlos could quickly spring himself into the backup role and be ready to go even higher if Garrett Shrader struggles. He will have a short time to catch up with his competition in learning the playbook, but he has the highest ceiling out of this group.

How’d he get here?: Del-Rio Wilson transferred to SU after spending one season at the University of Florida. Before that, he had offers from Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and elsewhere but chose to start things off in the Swamp.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Consensus 4-star prospect

Twitter: @QBCarlosDelrio

Instagram: @d1_carlos

Interesting nugget o’interest: Back in high school, Del Rio competed in the Elite 11 QB camp and placed fifth. You may remember former Syracuse Quarterback Tommy Devito also took part in the event.

Let’s get a look at ya: Some training camp reps courtesy of our (second) favorite Steve.